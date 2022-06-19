Entertainment

Elle Fanning stars in a true story of texting and suicide

I love you: die. This was the title of the documentary that HBO dedicated to the case of Michelle Carter, a young woman who sat in the dock charged with murder after her boyfriend, Conrad Royal III, would commit suicide Now that that story becomes a series with Elle Fanning of protagonist, Hulu has preferred to name it after the Esquire article that made the case famous: The Girl from Plainville.

As we see in the trailer, the series will explore the relationship between Carter and Roy (ColtonRyan, LittleVoice) and how the young woman ended up being accused of having stimulated the boy’s suicide based on text messages. According to what was narrated in the trial, Michelle Carter came to hear Roy’s last breath, who ended up dying of suffocation aboard his car.

It was also claimed that Michelle Carter’s obsession with read Michele Y glee led her to emulate the actress in every way, encouraging her in her search for a psychologically fragile partner who would die young. (Cory Monteith, interpreter of the series and Michele’s partner, died of an overdose in 2013).

In addition to Fanning and Ryan, The Girl from Plainville has Chloe Sevigny Y Norbert Leo Butz as the parents of Conrad Roy III, while good face Y Kai Lennox they play Carter’s. The series premieres in the US on March 29.

