Elle Fanning stars in the trailer for The Girl From Plainville – La Cosa Cine

Hulu prepares for a new release. Is about The Girl From Plainville, a miniseries that takes us into the role he played Michelle Carter in her boyfriend’s suicide Conrad Roy. The production stars Elle Fanning and will debut on March 29.

“Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented ‘texting suicide’ case, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death and, later, conviction. for manslaughter,” the synopsis says.

Said miniseries is based on the Esquife article by Jesse Barron of the same name. It was written and produced by Liz Hannah (Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death), who serve as showrunners. Along with Fanning are Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz.

