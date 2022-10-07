Elle Fanning to star in new Hideo Kojima video game

Hideo Kojima is a legendary Japanese video game designer and director, best known for being the creator of several successful video game series, including the Metal Gear, Policenauts, and Snatcher franchises. Kojima was the vice president of Konami Computer Entertainment Japan and currently serves as the director of the video game development team Kojima Productions, a software house that he founded in 2005 but which reported directly to Konami.

Kojima Productions ended up parting ways with Konami in 2015, finally becoming the independent studio it is today. The first video game developed by Kojima’s studio was Death Stranding, a title released in 2019 starring Norman Reedus. Now, Kojima Productions restarts the engines and prepares to bring a new video game to the public.

Recently, it was revealed that Elle Fanning (A Rainy Day in New York, The Seducer, 20th Century Women) will appear in Kojima’s new game (via ComicBook.com). According to a media report, it has been confirmed through a website that Fanning is part of the project, although there are no details of what game it is yet.

The news was made known thanks to a person finding a sign in Australia that said in large letters “where am I?”. Said poster had a QR code attached to it, which when scanned, took fans to a website that displayed an image of Elle Fanning with the phrase “who am I?” and “a Hideo Kojima game.” Now that a new Kojima title is on the way with Fanning on board, fans are jumping with excitement.

