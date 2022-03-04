Elle Fanning Transforms Into Michelle Carter In Hulu’s Crime Drama

The television miniseries is perhaps the most compelling medium for storytelling right now, attracting top talent from creators, filmmakers, writers, directors and A-list casts, with no need to commit to a series for long. years, and if you don’t believe it, ask Nicole Kidmanwhich has made the miniseries its most powerful medium in recent years, since Big Little Lies until Nine Perfect Strangers. Today we bring you the trailer of The Girl From Plainville, which is the most recent example of the prestigious miniseries, and which has as its protagonist Elle Fanningwho is already doing some outstanding comedy work on the series The Great from Hulu.

This time, Fanning is once again associated with the streaming platform for this limited series that is inspired by the true crime story of Michelle Cartera young woman who encouraged her boyfriend, ConradRoy, commit suicide via text message. The young man ended up dying by suicide, and the story became a notable investigation and trial for involuntary manslaughter in Massachusetts, known colloquially as the “text message suicide case.” Based on the article in Esquire of the same name written by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Roy and the events leading up to his death and subsequently his conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

In addition to Fanning, the series stars Chloe Sevigny (LynnRoy), colton ryan (Conrad “Coco” Roy III), good face (Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (David Carter) and Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II). The first three episodes of The Girl From Plainville premieres on Hulu on March 29, and you can check out the trailer below.

