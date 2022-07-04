Elle Fanning: “When you act as a child, the roles you play are designed to be an observer”

both in The Girl from Plainville like in The Great there are times when a close-up of the face of Elle Fanning occupies the entire frame looking directly at the camera with her blue eyes, visibly affected when her character realized something shocking. In the second season of The Great (alert, spoilers), that’s what happens when Katherine [la Grande] she discovers that her husband slept with her mother and then accidentally killed her. In Plainvillethat close-up coincides with the moment in which his character, Michelle Carter, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter for pressuring her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages.

“Come to think of it, the cameras are always super close to my face,” Fanning admits with a laugh during our conversation for the Vanity Fair US podcast. Little Gold Men. “You have to make it all go away when you do those kind of scenes… You put on the blinders and you’re kind of in a trance with the camera.. I actually enjoy those moments.”

But those brief moments are not the only thing that depends on Fanning: the two series work, and they also do it frankly well, only thanks to Fanning’s interpretations as protagonist. “I think they mark a very special moment in my career,” says the 24-year-old actress who has been working since she was 2 years old, when she debuted playing the younger version of her sister’s characters. Dakota Fanning in the film I am Sam and the miniseries Abductees. “When you act as a girl, the roles you play are designed to be an observer. As a child I was very aware of that and to a certain extent I envied the other actors I worked with because they could let loose and experiment… these two roles have allowed me to take action, also in the sense of taking charge of my career”.

Fanning’s brilliant career began in the cinema when she was little and for many years that was her main medium, but since they signed her in The Greatthe small screen has become his priority. While for her it means having less time to shoot movies, it is a sacrifice she is delighted to be able to make in exchange for what seemed like a once in a lifetime opportunity. “I think that these series have given me the challenges that I did not find in any of the films that I have come across lately. These characters are unbeatable in that sense, ”he assures.

In The GreatFanning plays a wacky version of Russia’s famous Empress Catherine the Great, who overthrows her husband (played by Nicholas Hoult) to take over the government of Russia and attempt to lead and guide his country into a new Age of Enlightenment. For most of the second season, which premiered in Spain in early December, Catalina is pregnant, forced to rule a nation while keeping her troubled husband in check and dealing with the strange cravings of her pregnancy. (in his case, dirt and rusty nails). “With Catalina I felt that my acting muscle (wherever it is, whatever it is or as stupid as it sounds) definitely developed and I became less shy. I’ve definitely become a little more uninhibited,” says the actress.