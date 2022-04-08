Elle Fanning wore a tailored suit that is a master class in elegance

Maybe Elle Fanning She may be one of the most stylish young actresses in Hollywood today, but her fashion journey has been defined by a playful sense of romance. With an eye for whimsical pastel dresses—her favorite brands are Rodarte, Miu Miu and Gucci—she’s never afraid to have fun with her style. Look no further than the cheeky My Fair Genie-inspired two-piece she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, which was themed around the Camp aesthetic, or the high drama of her Dior tulle skirt and wide-brimmed hat in Cannes that same year, clearly inspired by the glamor of Old Hollywood.

Elle Fanning tapped into the timeless elegance of The Row to promote her new series on Hulu. Photo: Instagram @erinayanianmonroe

However, the most sober looks of Elle Fanning they’re equally charming, and nowhere was that more apparent than in the photo she posted to Instagram yesterday in a tailored suit from The Row. Currently promoting his new series on Hulu, The Girl From Plainville, Fanning and her stylist Samantha McMillen they used their last appearance to deliver a masterclass in sharp suits. Wearing an elegant navy blue jacket slightly fitted at the waist and slightly flared trousers, the actress She opted for a simple light blue shirt with an oversized button-up collar, before completing the look with a few pieces of Anita Ko jewelry, including a pair of classic hoop earrings.

As usual with The Row designs, the luxurious feel of this look lies in its subtle details, such as the absence of lapels to create a more minimalist silhouette, or the square hem of the jacket, cut to perfection to reach to the middle of the thigh. Even when opting for a more sober look, The protagonist of The Great proves once again that she knows exactly how to wear clothes and make sure they never wear her.