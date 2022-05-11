Elle Fanning’s birthday cake has revealed who is her style icon

It is always a good time to organize a fun girl plan, pack an express suitcase with striking pieces and disconnect from the routine on board a ship. That is how Elle Fanning he has celebrated his recent birthdays in style 24 yearswhich coincide with a very special moment in his career, after the resounding success of the production The Great and to premiere the series The Girl from Plainvillein which we have found a curious style match with Gossip Girl.

Her spacious wardrobe is a reflection of the style of a fashionista in her twenties, and it seems that she isu birthday cake has revealed who is one of the icons that inspires him, both on and off stage, but also in terms of costumes. Until a few days ago we have seen her walking through the wide avenues of New York with impeccable outfits like the favorite outfit of the famous Olsen twinsbut the track of his appetizing double decker dessert with romantic roses has confirmed that the birthday girl is a fan of one of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood:Marilyn Monroe!

This weekend the aforementioned celebration took place in Miami, in which in addition to her friends, we also found another of the most sought-after faces of the moment, her sister Dakota Fanning, who has congratulated her with an endearing statement on social networks: “Happy birthday to my number 1 favorite person in the world. You are the queen of birthday legendsSo I won’t even try. I’ll just say that what I love most in life is being your sister. And I love you even more. Happy birthday my little fairy.”

The youngest of the family has become the ambassador of the beauty brand Cle de Peau Beaute; He has also spent a few days away from the paparazzi spotlights in which he has had time to enjoy a sunny morning on a boat, rides in golf carts, dinners at The Penthouse at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills and fun parties in nightclubs to celebrate the bachelorette party for a girl in the group. And of course, we cannot forget to mention the ‘disco’ outfits and jewel shoes The ones the sisters opted for, Elle’s is a satin dress from the FashionNova brand. do you also do matching with your best friend?