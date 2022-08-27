Elle Fanning’s ‘Lump of Coal’ Christmas Movie Deserves Its 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Hollywood understands the hype surrounding Christmas and sometimes gives us some of the best movies that become classics. From movies like Home alone a ElfThese movies never go out of style.

However, for every five good movies, there is always one that doesn’t really capture the essence of Christmas. Elle Fanning’s Christmas movie is one of those that she missed the mark. The star’s ‘lump of coal’ The Christmas movie deserves its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A look at Elle Fanning’s career

Fanning began acting before she was even three years old. Her acting debut came when she appeared in Taken as the younger version of her older sister, Dakota Fanning. The two also worked together on the film. I am Sam. Fanning became independent from her sister in 2002 when she appeared on daycare for parents.

In 2004, her talent shone when she landed the role of Ruth in the door in the flat. Although the producers wanted to cast twins, they decided to go with Fanning due to his acting talent. He later appeared in charlotte’s website the following year and played the daughter of Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett in Babel.

would meet her Babel co-stars two years later in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, this time playing Blanchett’s younger self. Fanning appeared as the main character in Phoebe in Wonderland that same year, although the film was released in 2009. In 2007, she appeared in The Nutcracker in 3D as Maria The film was released in 2010.

Fanning later appeared on We bought a zoo, Super 8, Y In some place. She did, however, gain international recognition when she appeared on Pernicious with Angelina Jolie. The role helped Fanning win more roles appearing in Trumbo, Low Down, Young Ones, The Neon Demon, Y The disappearance of Sydney Hall. Fanning starred The Plainville Girl in 2022 and is expected to star The Nightingale.

Elle Fanning’s 2009 film deserves its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Fanning appeared on The Nutcracker: The Untold Storyformerly known as The Nutcracker in 3D in 2009, playing Mary. The film follows Fanning’s character, who receives a magical doll that is revealed to be a prince. She embarks on an adventure to help the prince save his people from the Rat King.

The Nutcracker it was a box office flop earning $20 million against a budget of $90 million. It was also widely panned by critics who criticized the film for its twisted imagery and similarities between rats and Nazis.

The film has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and many critics agree that the score is well deserved. Brian D. Johnson of Maclean’s Magazine warned: “Don’t watch this movie. Do not bring your children to this movie. Don’t be tempted by the title or the dancing visions of the plum fairies. Don’t put on the 3D glasses.”

Lead critic Frank Scheck of the Hollywood Reporter said of the film: “Offering the cinematic equivalent of a lump of coal in a Christmas stocking, The Nutcracker in 3D is an apparent scrooge attempt by Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky to forever ruin children’s association with the classic Christmas ballet.”

Cheat Sheet also ranked the film #1 on their list of the worst Christmas movies of all time.

Other movies with 0% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics called the 1998 science fiction film mac and me “a pale imitation of ET” and “a thinly veiled feature-length commercial for McDonalds and Coca-Cola.”

3 strikes It could have promised to give audiences a fun time, but critics were of the opinion otherwise. A 2000 review of the film said that it “lacks direction and its vulgar humor isn’t even that funny.”

For london fieldsthe consensus stated that “not every book should be made into a movie.”

