Ellen DeGeneres, 15 years ahead of Portia de Rossi

one of the hottest relationships Union in international show business at that time was ellen degeneris and actress portia de rossi, The former is the host of one of the most watched talk shows in the United States and the latter has gone on to star in various high-rated series.

Follow Channel Entertainment in Minute30 on WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va44e35LdQeaBBoJrY25

union of two women as a couple 15 years ago, they were the talk of the mediaTabloid and gossip magazine. In 2008, Ellen DeGeneres had the courage to confess openly with a message that she was a lesbian: “i’ve always been gay And this fact has nothing to do with it. The reason for making this public was so that teenagers know different ways of saying ‘no’ and can say it to someone close to them when something like this happens to them. Although from 1997 to the year 2000next to nik tuck actress, Anne Heche lived one of the romances The most infamous in Hollywood, which ended after 3 years, according to the media, Heche broke her heart. followed by Alexandra Hedison for the next three years portia de rossi, he shot at her in his own words in 2004The year the couple decided to come out publicly as gay as part of their successful event.arrested Development, perfect on 16 August 2008got engaged when degeneres sand he proposed to her with a ring 3 carat diamond. that day His mother also attended the wedding and brothers, Ellen’s parents and 19 other guests in Beverly Hills, Calif. On her Instagram after 15 years together, DeGeneres, who ended her show last year and said goodbye to television, renewed her vows of love with a photo from a yacht with Portia, accompanied by a message: “To my wife of 15 years, every day I fall more in love with you, My life is blessed because you are in it. Happy Anniversary”. Media Says So This is the same yacht that Kris Jenner travels onKardashian’s mom in Mallorca, spain Who told in his network about a trip with friends this summer with the same scenario. It is recalled that Jenner and Ellen are very close, to the point where the vow renewal with Rossi was first made official on February 2, 2023.

Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 15 years of union with Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi and Ellen a joint life

Follow for more entertainment news.