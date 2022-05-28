Ellen DeGeneres ends her program, one of the icons of American television

Comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres ended this thursday “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” one of the most influential spaces on American television and in the rest of the world that added 19 years on the air.

“I walked in here 19 years ago and said this was the beginning of a relationship. And today is not the end of a relationship, rather a break. You will be able to see other programs and I may meet another audience, “the comedian joked in her final speech.

DeGeneres was accompanied by the actress Jennifer Aniston, who was his first guestand the singers Billie Eilish and Pink.

In her farewell words, the presenter took the opportunity to report on the progress for the LGTBQ community since she came out in 1997becoming an icon for the group.

“When I started this program could not say ‘gay’, it was not allowed, and he said it a lot at home. (…) I also couldn’t say ‘us’ because it implied that she was with someone, “she recalled.

“Of course, I couldn’t say ‘wife’, because gay marriage was not legal. And now I say ‘wife’ all the time,” he continued, referring to his wife, actress Portia de Rossi, who also participated in the finale of the Program.

The comedian already announced last year the end of her popular format, whose influence reached the whole world thanks to top-level guests such as Penelope Cruz, Britney Spears and US President Joe Biden.

“When you’re a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged, and as good as this show is and as fun as it is, it’s not a challenge for me anymore,” the host explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” had been on the air since 2003, has been nominated for an Emmy 171 times (with 61 statuettes obtained) and currently concentrates an average of 2.5 million daily viewers, to which must be added those who follow its viral content on YouTube and other international platforms.

Despite its undoubted success, the format accused a drop in audience since they were made public in 2019 multiple reports detailing a toxic work environment in the production of the program.

After the digital newspaper BuzzFeed published a report in which former employees of the program accused the team of “racism” and “toxic work culture”, DeGeneres’ image was tarnished and she lost a million viewers.

Last summer, the presenter apologized to her team in a public letter.

The comedian already wanted to end her contract in 2019, but finally extended it until 2022, although there will be no more extensions.