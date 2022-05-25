Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Mila Kunis $30k To Help Ukraine On SHow – Hollywood Life

Mila Kunis was a bit shocked at the beginning of her last appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You made me follow Oprah?” Mila, 38, visibly stunned, asked Ellen Degeneres, referring to how DeGeneres’ mentor visited her to congratulate her protégé after 19 seasons. With Ellen’s last show airing on Thursday (May 26), Mila made one last visit to the set, but she looked like she wanted to stay home. “Literally the worst: He was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh my God. This is my worst nightmare come true,’” Mila said. Fortunately, Ellen, 64, had a way to make it up to her friend.

More about Mila Kunis

“I adore you. I think you are an amazing human being and what is happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking,” Ellen said. Ellen mentioned how Mila and Ashton Kutcher have spearheaded celebrity efforts to raise funds for those affected by Russia’s invasion. To help with some of the “suffering” that the country is going through, Ellen and tisbest.org gave Mila $30,000 to help with the effort.

As of the end of May 2022, Ashton and Mila’s GoFundMe had raised $36.6 million, with Mila and Ashton donating $3 million of their own money. When the campaign reached the $30 million goal in March, the couple released a video thanking everyone who donated. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a remedy for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for many as they move into their uncertain future,” Mila said.

The family of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: photos of the stars and their children

In late March, Ashton and Mila appeared on the CNN+ show Who talks to Chris Wallace? to discuss your efforts. They also talked about talking about the war with his daughter. Wyatt7 and son Dimitri, 5. “I don’t speak Ukrainian. When I grew up in Ukraine, it was still under the umbrella of the USSR, so I spoke Russian, which is what we all spoke,” Mila said. “So that my children understand Russian. I speak Russian with my parents. I was like, ‘It’s good to know another language.’ That’s all I kept thinking. I never thought that speaking culturally was important for where they came from.”

“It seemed like overnight we both turned to their children and said, ‘You’re half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly turned into something,” she added. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, I get it mom.’ But ultimately it’s incredibly important to know where you’re coming from.”