Ellen Degeneres has sold her Beverly Hills home

Deal done. This weekend, Ellen DeGeneres sold her beautiful villa in Beverly Hills for the sum of 8.8 million dollars, or nearly 8.3 million euros. Bought last year, the television host finally sold it to Guy Oseary. A manager known by the industry and who notably managed the careers of Madonna, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or even Miley Cyrus. Sitting on a 6000 square meter plot, the villa measures almost 429 square meters. The exterior features a beautiful swimming pool, lush greenery, mature trees and gardens designed by ‘Elysian Landscapes’.

The interior also gives access to a multitude of options. Indeed, it offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, a master suite, an office and redone closets throughout the house. Carefully delineated personal spaces provide real privacy. Not to mention the glass walls that create an ideal environment for living and entertaining both indoors and outdoors.

