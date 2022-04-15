Ellen DeGeneres is criticized for scaring Kim Kardashian off the show with a fake spider: “She’s a fucking stalker”

Kim Kardashian quickly left The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the presenter tried to “cure” her fear of spiders.

During Kardashian’s appearance on the show on Wednesday (April 13), DeGeneres produced a plastic box which she told her guest contained a live spider.

Kardashian has been honest about her arachnophobia for a long time, even breaking down in tears during a 2007 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after her mother, Kris Jenner, told her there was a spider on her shoulder while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Don’t do this to me, I’ll never get over it,” Kardashian told DeGeneres as the host showed her the box on the show.

“It’s not loose, it’s not a spider loose,” DeGeneres assured her as Kardashian stood up from her seat and yelled, “No! No. No. No. We’ve been through this before.”

Despite her guest’s anguish, DeGeneres lifted the lid of the box, which was actually empty, and pretended to hold the spider before throwing it at Kardashian, who screamed and ran offstage.

“It’s not real!” DeGeneres yelled, laughing.

While DeGeneres and the live studio audience found the prank hilarious, fans on social media criticized the show’s host for exploiting Kardashian’s phobia.

“THIS is EXACTLY why I despise Ellen DeGeneres!!” A fan wrote. “She’s a bitch who gets turned on by torturing guests. There is nothing funny about her being terrified. I’ve hated her ever since I saw her throw a spider at Emma Stone YEARS ago. This is #trauma.”

“Ellen scaring Kim with a spider when she told her no multiple times is the least fun thing in the world,” wrote another.

“WHY? Why are you doing this? How is it relevant?” read another post.

The Independent has contacted DeGeneres’ representatives for comment.

The cruel joke arrives in the 19th and final season of Ellen after an investigation into behind-the-scenes toxicity allegations.

DeGeneres herself was accused of mistreatment of restaurant staff and operatives, taking tips, asking people not to look directly at her, and looking away from the ball while sexual misconduct and harassment allegedly occurred on her set. .