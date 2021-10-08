Ellen DeGeneres launches a skincare line designed to “embrace your age”

The goal is ambitious: “Rewrite the history of anti-aging“This is how the new one presents itself skincare line launched by the American comedian Ellen DeGeneres, 63, who in the last episode of her show surprised the audience by announcing her debut in the beauty world. “I worked for three years on this line. It’s called Kind Science and it includes age positive skincare products, super effective. I have been using them for three years, as have my friends and family, they are all crazy about the results, “the comedian said at the end of her show.

The name of the line, due out on October 26, was not chosen at random: the adjective “kind” it refers to the kindness of the formulas on the skin, but also to the brand’s desire to be respectful of “animals, the planet and the wallet!”, said DeGeneres herself, who has always been an animal rights activist. On Instagram Kind Science presents itself as “age-positive skincare with extraordinary results”, thus fully embracing the new philosophy ofage positivity who does not want to fight time, but to age in the best possible way.

Along with JLo, Drew Barrymore, Andie Macdowell, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and many other stars, Ellen DeGeneres is one of the Hollywood icons of Perennials, those women with ageless spirit (and skin), at peace with their appearance and proud of their biological age. The claim of the line could in fact be the manifesto of the Perennials, perfectly summarizing this new approach to time and aging that has been guiding cosmetics for some years: “Embrace your age, not your wrinkles!”.