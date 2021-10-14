Ellen DeGeneres prepares to launch an “age positive” skincare line

Another star who has entered the beauty business! This time it is the turn of Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian, voice actress and TV presenter is about to conclude the last season of her famous talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (an end made necessary after the accusations of a toxic working environment made by many of his staff), but he already has a new project in his hands: a skincare brand under his signature.

ELLEN DEGENERES PALADINE OF THE “AGE POSITIVE”In the episode of her show that aired on Tuesday, October 5, Ellen DeGeneres, 63, beautifully carried (she doesn’t have a wrinkle!), Revealed to her audience that she had ready a complete range of skincare products, with launch on the calendar at the end of the month. What to expect from new cosmetics, arriving in a market saturated with new brands, new launches, new trends? As Ellen herself explains: «I worked for three years on this line. It’s called Kind Science and includes age-positive, super-effective skincare products. I have been using them for three years, as well as my friends and family, they are all crazy about the results ». The choice of the adjective “kind” explains many things: the formulas are kind and respectful towards animals (Ellen DeGeneres has always been an activist for animal rights), environment and skin. And the claim of the new brand (which already has its own Instagram page) is definitely captivating: “Embrace your age, not your wrinkles”. Hence the definition of “age positive” skincare line, a concept definitely in step with the times, with more and more women (famous and not) fed up with denying one’s biological age and admittedly calm in their own skin, see the item Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Andie Macdowell and Julianne Moore. We can’t wait to see what Ellen’s first products will be!

