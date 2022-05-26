Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her show with Jennifer Aniston, her first guest 19 years ago

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Ellen Degeneres will have a full circle moment when he says goodbye to his beloved talk show, after 19 seasons. The comedian started The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003, quickly making it the most popular daytime talk show of all time.

The final episode, which will premiere in the United States on May 26, will see Ellen interview the star of friends, Jennifer Aniston, who almost two decades ago had been the presenter’s first guest. Next to Aniston will be Pinkwho wrote the show’s theme song, and billie eilishanother of the favorites of the program.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Bad Bunny: “The Dominican Republic was the first country that made me feel famous”

1 min ago

Hawkeye appears in Malcolm in the Middle

3 mins ago

Karol G’s incredible gift that Anuel AA will never be able to overcome…

13 mins ago

Alanis Morissette will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button