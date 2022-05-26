Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her show with Jennifer Aniston, her first guest 19 years ago

Ellen Degeneres will have a full circle moment when he says goodbye to his beloved talk show, after 19 seasons. The comedian started The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003, quickly making it the most popular daytime talk show of all time.

The final episode, which will premiere in the United States on May 26, will see Ellen interview the star of friends, Jennifer Aniston, who almost two decades ago had been the presenter’s first guest. Next to Aniston will be Pinkwho wrote the show’s theme song, and billie eilishanother of the favorites of the program.

Ellen during the last season of her show

A host of celebrities are also expected to pay tribute to DeGeneres in her final goodbye. Announced names include Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis Y Bruno Mars. The cousins Sophia Grace Y Rosewho gained popularity after DeGeneres showed her version of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” in 2011, will also be present in one of the last episodes of the show.

The comedian, responsible for that iconic selfie at the Oscars, revealed in May 2021 that her talk show would come to an end with season 19. The announcement came months after the host was involved in a series of accusations that pointed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show like a toxic workplace. Despite the controversy, Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter that the scandal was not the reason behind the decision to end the entertainment cycle.

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen on the first show of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Last month, DeGeneres revealed in a Twitter announcement that she had already taped the final episode of her talk show. He praised his 19-season achievement, calling it “the greatest privilege of my life“. “When we started this program in 2003, the iPhone did not exist. Social networks did not exist. Gay marriage was not legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse,” she shared.

Related news

“But no matter what, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour,” he added. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Ellen season finale poster

On April 30, 1997, DeGeneres ended her own sitcom, Elena, in a double episode that was groundbreaking for television and has been called the most influential gay moment on television. Entitled “The Puppy Episode,” it was unreleased on television at the time and also coincided with DeGeneres’ own revelation of his homosexuality.

“When I left, people warned me that it was going to ruin my career, and for a while they were right“, he said during his opening monologue. “Actually, for exactly three years, I lost my career. But look at me now.”

DeGeneres along with his wife, Portia DeRossi

“It’s been 25 years since my debut episode, and the only time I’m in the closet now is when Portia and I play hide and seek,” DeGeneres added, referring to his wife, Portia Rossi (Arrested Development). “I think about what the next 25 years will bring, and I hope that we continue to evolve. I hope, like a little egg that turns into a caterpillar that then turns into a cocoon that finally emerges and spreads its big joyful butterfly wings.”

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!