Ellen Degeneres. She rose to the top in Hollywood, was accused of promoting a “toxic work environment” and now she is fired

Smart, spontaneous, funny, believable? Ellen DeGeneres had built an empire and she had it all. But she couldn’t hold it. Because credibility seems to be the key to live television. The audience must believe in the receiver; in the host, who long ago left behind the figure of the presenter to become someone equal to or more important than her guests. Of course, when the character the audience sees on screen reveals a dark side, more than trust is lost. Even more so in times of cancellation.

In full effervescence of the MeToo movement, an initiative that encourages victims to stop being silent about abuse, especially in the workplace, Ellen DeGeneres seems to have succumbed to criticism after the accusation of former employees came to light in July 2020. from her show about her allowing and fostering a toxic work environment in total contradiction to the show’s motto be kind. Abuse, racism, contempt, excessive demands and executive producers accused of sexual harassment was more than the faithful public could bear.

Although DeGeneres denies that the reason for her decision not to renew her contract to do her iconic show was the accusations against her, the truth is that the histrionic and singular comedian faces her darkest hour, after having known the splendor. The truth, too, is that his story is full of lights and shadows.

The emblematic The Ellen DeGeneres Show (from the NBC network) will stop broadcasting on May 26 after 18 seasons, more than 3,116 episodes and some 2,400 interviewed figures, including Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Bono and Ryan Gosling, to mention just a handful. DeGeneres could be considered a unique success story. Against all odds, she knew how to turn her own name into a gold mine without resigning her lesbian identity, representing the conquests of a sector in full struggle for her rights in the United States and in the world.

He began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and his popularity grew in 1986 when he gained attention with a monologue on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He thus began to frequently participate in series and TV programs. His first regular role in a series was with Open House and then came Laurie Hill. None of these broadcasts were very successful, but the producers were captivated by his personality. In 1992, the ABC network gave him the leading role in the comedy These Friends of Mine, which this time was a success. Considered the female version of the renowned Jerry Seinfeld, the network then decided to change the title of the series to Ellen for the second season. There came the first milestone of her.

In 1997, despite executive producers telling him it wasn’t a good idea, he decided to come out of his character for one episode. Two weeks earlier, in an interview with Time, she had decided to go public: “Yes, I am gay.” It was the title on the cover along with a photo looking at the camera in an image that conveyed transparency and connection with the public. But saying it through her character was even stronger than in the magazine. She did it in front of 42 million viewers of the program, before the character of Laura Dern, who was her buddy to tell it that way. The audience generated a rating peak with that double episode, she won an Emmy the same year and the stir was immediate.

But conservative groups pushed for Ellen to lose sponsors while she was still on the air, and the star received letters threatening her life. In 1998, beyond the excellent audience that accompanied her, she was only renewed for one more season of the comedy. In addition, they changed their schedule to the slot after 10 p.m., warning with a previous legend that it was “controversial content.” Thus, Ellen received a great silence as a response from the environment before her openness and sincerity. “I didn’t work for three years, no one called me, no one answered the phone,” the comedian recounted a decade later. Laura Dern also got grounded in Hollywood and wasn’t called for over a year. She didn’t care. “Ellen, you were a pioneer,” she said some time later one of David Lynch’s muses and now an Oscar winner for Marriage Story.

His peak of fame may have been when he organized the most retweeted selfie in history, at the 2014 Oscars ceremony.



Ellen DeGeneres returned to dedicate herself to stand-up for a time and it was not until the year 2000 when she resurfaced at the hands of Disney-Pixar, who called her to create the voice of Dory in Finding Nemo. She herself said that when she received this proposal, she was about to work for the Olive Garden restaurant chain due to lack of work in the middle. Sheltered by this opportunity, The Ellen Show arrived in 2001, although she did not make it past the first season either.

In 2003 he definitively got over it with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he consolidated his professional success and managed to combine his work and personal fulfillment when, in 2008, he married actress Portia De Rossi (Arrested Development, Scandal). DeGeneres received all kinds of praise for her role as a showgirl and for her generosity in providing material and psychological financial support to various charitable causes. In 2016, Barack Obama even gave her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest honor for an American civilian, for her altruistic actions.

Ellen has published several best-selling books, including one on interior design, and has made a name for herself in the business world: she owns the production company A Very Good Production and has her own record label, Eleven Eleven Records, and a gamer app for phones called Heads Up! She also has a clothing brand called ED and a collection of children’s clothing in collaboration with Gap, for charity.

His peak of world fame may have been when he organized the most retweeted selfie in history, at the 2014 Oscars ceremony, alongside Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Channing Ttum and Kevin Spacey (later also canceled), becoming the queen of social networks, loved by all.

The controversy begins

The truth is that, beyond the image she had until 2020, it was not the first time that Ellen DeGeneres was involved in controversies. Her enmity with actress Kathy Griffin is public, who accused her of having belittled her and kicked her out of a dressing room at the 2007 Emmy Awards and who to this day maintains that the presenter is known in Hollywood for her haughty and aggressive way of treating all behind the scenes.

In December 2018, the New York Times dedicated the title Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t As Nice As You Think to her shortly before Relatable premiered on Netflix, her first monologue in ten years. The note portrays a successful presenter who built an image of joy and naive fun, but who is tired of having to be like that outside the set, when they ask her for a selfie on the streets, a situation that she herself described as a “nuisance”.

In 2019, his friendship with George W. Bush was questioned by his fans. Viewers criticized how a “liberal Hollywood gay” sits at a football game next to the “conservative and Republican” former president. That, coupled with her refusal to question the Donald Trump administration on her show during the pre-election period, her defense of actor Kevin Hart for a series of old homophobic tweets, and her comparison between the weeks she was confined to her Los Angeles mansion for Covid and “jail”, accumulated in one direction: to erode his image.

As if that were not enough, an awkward situation arose during an interview with actress Dakota Johnson, whom she criticized for not having invited her to her birthday, and later, the youtuber NikkieTutorials described the host as “cold and distant” for not having addressed the word except when the cameras were on. As icing on the cake, on March 20, 2020, comedian Kevin T. Porter, poking fun at the show’s already questioned appearance of goodness, asked his Twitter followers to share “the craziest stories you’ve ever heard about Ellen being mean.” ”, and offered to donate two dollars for each one to the Food Bank network in the United States. With 2,900 comments and 72,000 likes, the donation exceeded $6,000.

During April, May and June of that year, various websites published stories that contributed to burying the image of Ellen, such as a bodyguard who complained that he did not even receive the greeting and a boy who said that she had tried to fat and stupid.

When on July 16 of that year BuzzFeed published the accusation regarding the “toxic work environment”, new data appeared, such as the carelessness of the show’s employees in the midst of the Covid crisis. So yes: the resounding drop in audience, which in one year was 43%: it went from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5. Not even the public apology and disassociation from executive producers Ed Galvin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman stopped the barrage of switch-offs from their fans.

The explanations that the show had become so big that she had no control over every detail bothered her even more and finally the controversy led to the end, with the last broadcast announced for May where friendly figures such as Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian and Ellen’s partner, Portia de Rossi, will be on the floor giving their support.