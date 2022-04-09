Ellen Degeneres. She rose to the top in Hollywood, was accused of promoting a “toxic work environment” and now she is fired

Smart, spontaneous, funny, believable? Ellen DeGeneres had built an empire and had it all. But she couldn’t hold it. Because credibility seems to be the key to live television. The audience must believe in the receiver; in it host, who long ago left behind the figure of the presenter to become someone equal to or more important than his guests. Of course, when the character the audience sees on screen reveals a dark side, more than trust is lost. Even more so in times of cancellation.

In full effervescence of the MeToo movement, an initiative that encourages victims to stop being silent about abuses, especially in workplaces, Ellen DeGeneres seems to have succumbed to criticism since it came to light, in July 2020, the accusation from former employees of her show that she allowed and fostered a toxic work environment in total contradiction to the motto of the show be kind (be kind). Abuse, racism, contempt, excessive demands and executive producers accused of sexual harassment was more than the faithful public could bear.

Although DeGeneres denies that the reason for her decision not to renew her contract to do her iconic show was the accusations against her, the truth is that the histrionic and unique comedian faces his darkest hour, after having known the splendor. The truth, too, is that his story is full of lights and shadows.

the emblematic The Ellen DeGeneres Show (from NBC) It will stop broadcasting on May 26 after 18 seasons, more than 3,116 episodes and some 2,400 interviewed figures, from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Bono and Ryan Gosling, to name just a handful. DeGeneres could be considered a unique success story. Against all odds, he knew how to turn his own name into a gold mine without giving up his lesbian identity, representing the conquests of a sector in the midst of fighting for their rights in the United States and in the world.

Actress Portia De Rossi, Ellen’s wife, was among the more than 2,400 interviewed on the show

He began his career as a stand-up comedian stand-up in the 1980s and his popularity grew in 1986 when he captured attention with a monologue in The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Thus, she began to frequently participate in series and TV programs. Her first regular role in a series was with Open House and then came Laurie Hill. None of these broadcasts were very successful, but the producers were captivated by her personality. In 1992, ABC gave him the leading role in the comedy These Friends of Minewhich this time was a success. Considered the female version of the renowned Jerry Seinfeld, the network then decided to change the title of the series to Ellen for the second season. There came the first milestone.

In 1997, despite executive producers telling him it wasn’t a good idea, he decided to come out of his character for one episode. Two weeks earlier, in an interview with Timeshe had decided to make public: “Yes, I’m gay”. It was the title on the cover along with a photo looking at the camera in an image that conveyed transparency and connection with the public. But saying it through her character was even stronger than in the magazine. She did it in front of 42 million viewers of the show, before the character of Laura Dern, who was her sidekick to tell it that way. The audience generated a rating peak with that double episode, she won an Emmy the same year and the stir was immediate.

But conservative groups pushed for Ellen to lose sponsors while she was still on the air, and the star received death threat letters. In 1998, beyond the excellent audience that accompanied it, they only renewed one more season of the comedy. In addition, they changed their schedule to the slot after 10 p.m., warning with a previous legend that it was “controversial content.” Thus, Ellen received a great silence as a response from the environment before her openness and sincerity. “I didn’t work for three years, nobody called me, nobody answered the phone” , the comedian told a decade later. Laura Dern also got grounded in Hollywood and wasn’t called for over a year. She didn’t care. “Ellen, you were a pioneer,” she pointed out some time later, one of David Lynch’s muses and now an Oscar winner for story of a marriage.

Ellen DeGeneres returned to dedicate herself for a time to stand-up and it was not until the year 2000 when she resurfaced at the hand of Disney-Pixar, who called her to create the voice of Dory in Finding Nemo. She herself said that when she received this proposal was about to work for the Olive Garden restaurant chain due to lack of work in the middle. Sheltered by this opportunity, The Ellen Show arrived in 2001, although it did not exceed the first season either.

In 2003 it definitively overcame The Ellen DeGeneres Showwhere he consolidated his professional success and he managed to combine his professional fulfillment with his personal one when, in 2008, he married the actress Portia De Rossi (Arrested Development, Scandal). DeGeneres got all kinds of praise for her role as showgirl and for his generosity in providing financial, material and psychological support to various charitable causes. Even, Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. considered the highest honor for an American civilian, for his actions as an altruist.

Ellen published several books that were best sellerincluding one on interior design, and has stood out in the business world: owns the production company A Very Good Production and has her own record label, Eleven Eleven Records, and a mobile gamer app called Heads Up! In addition, it has a clothing brand called ED and a collection of children’s clothing in collaboration with Gap, for charity.

His peak of world fame may have been when he organized the most retweeted selfie everat the 2014 Oscars ceremony, along with Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Channing Ttum and Kevin Spacey (later also cancelled), becoming the queen of social networks, loved by all

The controversy begins

The truth is that, beyond the image she had until 2020, it was not the first time that Ellen DeGeneres was involved in controversies. His feud with actress Kathy Griffin is public, who accused her of having belittled her and kicked her out of a dressing room at the 2007 Emmy Awards and that to this day maintains that the presenter is known in Hollywood for her haughty and aggressive way of treating everyone behind the scenes.

In December 2018, the New York Times dedicated the title Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think shortly before it premiered on Netflix relatable, his first monologue in ten years. The note portrays a successful presenter who built an image of joy and naive fun, but who is tired of having to be like that outside the set, when they ask her for a selfie on the streets, a situation that she herself described as a “nuisance”.

In 2019, his friendship with George W. Bush was questioned by his fans. Viewers criticized how a “liberal Hollywood gay” sits at a football game next to the “conservative and Republican” former president. That, coupled with his refusal to question the government of Donald Trump in his program During the pre-election period, her defense of actor Kevin Hart over a series of old homophobic tweets and her comparison between the weeks she was confined to her Los Angeles mansion by Covid and “jail” piled up in one direction: eroding her image.

As if that were not enough, an awkward situation arose during an interview with actress Dakota Johnson, whom she criticized for not having invited her to her birthday, and later, the youtuber NikkieTutorials described the host as “cold and distant” for not having addressed the word except when the cameras were on. As icing on the cake, on March 20, 2020, humorist Kevin T. Porter, making fun of the show’s already questioned appearance of kindness, asked his Twitter followers to share “the craziest stories you’ve ever heard about Ellen being mean”and offered to donate two dollars for each one to the Food Bank network in the United States. With 2,900 comments and 72,000 likes, the donation exceeded $6,000.

During April, May and June of that year, several websites published stories that contributed to bury the image of ellensuch as a bodyguard who complained that he did not even receive the greeting and a boy who said that she had treated him as fat and stupid.

When on July 16 of that year BuzzFeed published the accusation regarding the “toxic work environment”, new data appeared, such as the carelessness of the show’s employees in the midst of the Covid crisis. Then yes: the resounding drop in audience, which in one year was 43%: it went from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 . Not even the public apology and the release of executive producers Ed Galvin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman stopped the barrage of switch-off of his fans.

The explanations that the show had gotten so big that she had no control over every detail annoyed her even more and finally the controversy led to the endwith the last broadcast announced for May where friendly figures such as Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian and Ellen’s partner, Portia de Rossi, will be on the floor giving their support.