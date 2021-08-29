Ellen DeGeneres, Sofia Vergara points out to her fans “I’ve never been a victim”.

Sofia Vergara defends Ellen DeGeneres from the attacks of his own fans. In these days some clips have gone viral in which the presenter teased the Modern Family actress for her English characterized by a foreign accent. The Modern Family star wanted to set the record straight by writing on Twitter: “I’ve always been involved in the joke”.

Sofía Vergara has been several times a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, in recent days the fans of the Colombian-born actress have accused the presenter of making fun of the English pronunciation of their darling. Sofia wanted to put a stop to these criticisms with a Twitter in which she writes “Two comic actresses who have fun with each other to entertain. I’ve never been a victim, guys, I’ve always been involved in the joke“. Vergara also attached the clip that fan criticism had focused on. When DeGeneres jokes about Sofia’s difficulty in uttering a few lines from a commercial they were shooting together, the Colombian star replies:”They had you read the script first because you were more famous and older than me“adding that during the commercial:” they made Ellen look nice while they made me say the important things“.

Sofia Vergara built some of her popularity on her Colombian accent in the Modern Family series, Gloria, her character being constantly teased by her husband for her speech. The accusations of racism against Ellen DeGeneres are part of the campaign set up against the presenter after the accusations of a part of the employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who had talked about a toxic work environment and accused some staff members of racism and inappropriate sexual behavior . After an internal investigation, Warner Bros Television fired three producers on the show: executive producer Ed Glavin, co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, and lead writer Kevin Leman.