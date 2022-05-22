Ellen Degeneres: the most influential lesbian in the US says goodbye to her show after labor controversies | TV and Show

On May 26, Ellen Degeneres says goodbye to “The Ellen Show”, the program that kept her on the air for 19 seasons and almost 20 years as one of the favorites on American television. All this, after complaints of having a toxic environment in the show.

Ellen Degeneres recorded on April 28 the final chapter of “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, the talk show with which she reached the homes of thousands of people in the United States and the world.

The comedian says goodbye after a series of complaints about the toxic culture that was lived within the production of the show, this in the midst of the pandemic.

It was a BuzzFeed News report that detailed the accusations about the atmosphere that was lived inside the show with statements from employees that indicated, for example, “if you want to have your own program and have your name in the title of the program, you must get involved. more to see what’s going on.”

This situation raised the alerts, however, Degeneres continued to season 18. In fact, at the beginning he said: “I learned that things happen here that should never have happened. I take it very seriously. And I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.”

But that was not enough to continue and she decided to go only until season 19, one that closes one of the most important cycles of the comedian.

“The Farewell Season” is what he called this last batch of the show that featured special guests, the world stars that any host would want to have on his show.

The last chapter of Ellen Degeneres

19 years, 4,000 guests, 3,000 hours of television and gifts of more than 500 million dollars for its audience, this is how “The Ellen Degeneres Show” defined all its seasons on the air in the preview of the “farewell season”.

When the show began in 2003, Ellen Degeneres was coming off a turbulent time, after publicly coming out as a lesbian in an episode of her show “Ellen” and on the cover of Time magazine.

The actress noted, “When I came out, people warned me that I was going to ruin my career, and they were right for a while. Actually, for exactly three years, I lost my career. But look at me now.” Pagesix noted.

However, the comedian managed to rebound and did so with a show that would be broadcast daily on national television in the United States, but that undoubtedly gave her visibility throughout the world.

It was in 2003 when she launched her first program with her friend, Jennifer Aniston, who has been in each of the seasons and accompanied her in the most important moments that Ellen lived on the show.

As he mentioned on his Instagram account, at that time “the iPhone did not exist, nor did social networks. Homosexual marriage was not legal”, denoting how much has happened in 19 years.

It was an image that he published of the recording of the last chapter, where he added: “We saw how the world changed, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But no matter what, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.”

But he also thanked his audience for the company they gave him for 19 years ending on May 26 with the broadcast of the last chapter.

Guests who remember their best moments

Without a doubt, the last season of The Ellen Show had luxury guests, from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex who remembered her days as an actress, when she was in her car whose door did not open and had to enter from behind or the former first lady from the United States, Michelle Obama, a personal friend of the comedian.

Among the other characters that passed during this season was Laura Dern, the actress who accompanied her in the mythical “Episode of the puppy” when Ellen came to terms with her homosexuality. Dern also had to deal with the fallout and a downfall in her career for a few years.

Also among the guests were members of the Kardashian family, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Shummer, Sarah Kate Silverman and Mark Wahlberg, among others.

But without a doubt, the last few weeks have been the most intense for the show, which even included the participation of the now-teenagers Sophia Grace and Rosie McClellan, the English women who became famous worldwide for singing like Nicki Minaj.

Although in the final episodes the most beloved guests of Ellen Degeneres will come, such as his wife Portia di Rossi who was with her a few days ago on the set saying goodbye to the program.

As reported by Vanity Fair, guests include Oprah Winfrey, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars.

As in the first episode, Jennifer Aniston is in the last one, who as soon as she entered the stage filled her eyes with tears of emotion for the moment she was living. There will also be Pink, who also appeared in that first chapter, a simile of what David Letterman did when he said goodbye to “Late Night with David Letterman”, along with his first guest Bill Murray.

“She wanted to go quietly… It was friends and family of the cast and crew in the audience” who joined her for that last episode, reported Pagesix.

Holidays?

What to do in the future? That is the question that Ellen Degeneres probably asked herself at 64 years old and her answer, she had it immediately.

It will begin with a trip to Rwanda, where the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund has already been built, an institution he created with his wife and the donation of hundreds of celebrities and people to care for mountain gorillas, preserving their existence.

As reported by Pagesix, she will travel with 20 companions, friends and colleagues, who will have all expenses paid by the actress and will be able to visit, like her, the center for the first time.

However, that is not the only thing, since he would also like to film another stand-up for Netflix, after the success he achieved with “Relatable” in 2018.

Portia di Rossi commented on the show that she would like Ellen to go back to doing stand-up. For example, she would love to see her on tour or in Las Vegas, so perhaps this is a facet that Ellen Degeneres will take up again after having left him for a few years.