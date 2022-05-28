Ellen DeGeneres: Why did you cancel your hit show after nearly 20 years on the air?

After 19 years on the air, Last Thursday, May 26, the last episode of “The Ellen Show” was broadcast.where the famous host Ellen DeGeneres said goodbye to her audience with an emotional message and was attended by Jennifer Aniston as a special guest, who was her first guest in the first episode of the program broadcast in 2003.

Ellen DeGeneres gave a final monologue where she recounted how the television series “Ellen” was canceled at the end of the 90s after having declared herself openly homosexual, and a couple of years and despite the prejudices about her sexual preferences, she began with the project that until now date was listed as one of the most popular “talk shows” internationally.

After 19 years on the air, Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her famous “talk show”. AP / Chris Polk



Considered by many as an inspiring figure for being one of the most successful women in the world and a great representative of the LGBT community in the entertainment world, Ellen DeGeneres has been involved in controversy for a couple of years when members of her staff they accused her of creating a hostile environment behind the scenes; The driver was accused of presenting intimidating and racist behavior with her employees, despite the famous motto of her program “Be kind” (“be kind”).

Ellen DeGeneres has been involved in controversy for a couple of years when members of her staff accused her of creating a hostile environment behind the scenes. EFE / Nina Prommer



After the controversy, The public also began to question Ellen DeGeneres’ treatment of her famous guests., recalling times when celebrities looked blatantly uncomfortable during interviews; when he forced Mariah Carey to drink alcohol during the program so that the singer would refuse and thus make public -against her will- the rumors of her pregnancy, the time he questioned and almost made a young Taylor Swift break into tears about the list of celebrities with whom she has had romantic relationships (an issue that Swift keeps private) or the interview where she accused Dakota Johnson of not having invited her to her birthday party (and Dakota showed that Ellen had been invited but she rejected the offer) are some of the viral moments that made Ellen DeGeneres a controversial figure, which negatively affected her show’s audience numbers.









Although Ellen DeGeneres did not explain the reasons for the cancellation of her program, the public assumes that it could be due to the controversy in which it has been involved for a couple of years.

