Ellen DeGeneres would have revealed the sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s baby, is it a boy or a girl?

Jennifer Lawre

nce is living an incredible stage in his personal life, because in the month of February his first baby together with the art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney.

Since then, little is known about the actress’s son, since since his pregnancy she kept everything quite discreetly, something that has characterized her.

According to some media, the baby was born in the city of Los Angeles, although gender was never revealed until now, which could have been revealed by one of the most popular presenters.

Getty Images

Lawrance had a recent participation in “The Ellen DeGneres Show“, where he spoke with the driver by telephone.

it was the same Ellen Degeneres who would baby gender revealed just three months old, while he was talking about something that stars have in common.

“People don’t know this, but I was living in the house you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” he began.

The driver revealed that they shared the same home with a difference of years and that the famous 64-year-old currently lives with the actress.

“Now I live next to you and I see you living in my house with a newborn baby. By the way, sometimes i hear you talk to him“, he pointed.

Getty Images

With this statement, it might appear that it is a little boyas Ellen continued to talk about how sweet Lawrence was to his son.

“Really cute. I can hear you say, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet,” she added.

So with this, Ellen would have revealed one of Jennifer’s top secrets, who claimed that one of her plans was keep private your son’s life.