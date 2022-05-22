Ellen Pompeo Admits Katherine Heigl’s Workplace Abuse Accusation on Grey’s Anatomy Was Real | TV and Show

The protagonist of the series made the revelation in a podcast while chatting with another actress from the program.

The actress who plays Meredith Gray in the medical series, Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo admitted that the accusations of labor abuse that Katherine Heigl made in 2009 – 13 years ago – were “absolutely correct”.

The 51-year-old interpreter made the revelation during a conversation with another actress from the series, kate walshon her podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo,” reported Fox News.

“I remember Heigl saying something on a talk show about the crazy hours we were working and he was 100% right.”assured the actress.

The Grey’s Anatomy star’s statements did not stop there, as he even appreciated what the Izzie Stevens interpreter did: “Yes [ella] Had she said that today, she would be a complete hero. But he was ahead of the times, he made a statement about the hours we worked and, of course, ‘let’s hit a woman and tell her ungrateful‘”.

It should be remembered that Katherine Heigl assured during an episode of The Late Show With David Letterman that the actors the series they were forced to work for 17 hours a daywhich he qualified as “cruel and mean”.

On the accusations of labor abuse in Grey’s Anatomy denounced by Heigl, Pompeo assured that the actress was a “fuckin’ She was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.”he claimed.

Pompeo, meanwhile, hinted that he could leave the series in the next years. ABC, meanwhile, has already confirmed cycle 19 of the program.