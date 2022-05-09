Ellen Pompeo and how criticism affected her physique in Grays Anatomy

There is no doubt that Ellen Pompeo is the real star of grays anatomywho has remained faithful to the series through his Meredith Gray character. Consecrating himself as the protagonist to date, in which the series premiered season 18.

The negative comments that seriously affected Ellen Pompeo in grays anatomy

Despite the great popularity and success that Ellen Pompeo had in her career thanks to grays anatomy, The actress has also had to face one of her biggest fears. The comments from the public and critics.

In a new edition of her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast, the actress from grays anatomy He surprised everyone by saying that he had to cope with very strong comments. This to start of his career in the series.

He said that in the beginning, there were people who did not agree with his role as Meredith Gray. Because they considered it very frivolous.

This caused Ellen Pompeo a lot of pain because she had to face cruel comments about your physical condition. Since many considered her very thin and that this made her look bad.

He also said that at 33 years old, when he started in this medical drama, his fans, friends and colleagues began to make these types of comments. Also saying that she was not worthy of represent a medical specialist and that she also had no talent to be an actress.

They even compared her to the rest of her co-workers. That was how much of the first chapters she lived them isolated from the set. Since for her everything was uncertain, without knowing if her work was positive for her.

This led her to suffer various psychological problems that led her to have to go to therapy. In order not to externalize the internal conflicts generated by these comments.