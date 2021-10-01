Ellen Pompeo and the heated argument with Denzel Washington on the set of the series

On the set of the famous series Grey’s Anatomy heavy insults have flown!

Denzel Washington during his successful career he directed Oscar-winning films such as Barriers And The Great Debaters, but perhaps few know that in 2016 he also directed an episode of the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, the only television experience behind the camera. According to what he says Ellen Pompeo we don’t struggle to understand why.

Washington directed the 12th season episode The Sound of Silence. In his podcast Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the lead actress of the series was joined on the microphones by her former co-star Patrick Dempsey and revealed of an on-set fight, a furious exchange between her and Washington, after she went off-script in one scene. “I was saying something like ‘Look at me when you apologize, look at me’ and that wasn’t in the script. And Denzel has already been hard on me. He said ‘I am the director. Don’t tell me what to do. And I said, ‘Listen, son of a bitch, this is my show. This is my set. Who do you think you’re talking to?“, Says the actress.

Pompeo, however, explained that any tension that arose during the filming immediately vanished and that the two had no further altercations. He also added that it nourishes the “Utmost respect for him as an actor and director”.

We couldn’t get the job done without arguing, but the actors are like that. Passionate and fiery, and it is thanks to this temperament that you get the magic, things done right. It was an amazing experience.

Denzel Washington’s next appointment as a director is drama A Journal for Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams. The film is based on the biographical book A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor and tells the story of an American soldier who keeps a diary in which he records all his advice on love and life for his newborn son. Sony will release the film on December 10th.

