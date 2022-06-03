Ellen Pompeo assures that the relationship between Meredith and Nick is useful in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ forever It has recorded important moments, especially in the loving plane of Meredith who has made her sigh, angry and doubt about the subject of love.

All this has allowed the public to always be very attentive to each outcome of this woman who for decades has shown its strengths, but also its weaknesses especially in the area of ​​its relationships that have been so conflictive and full of ups and downs with which many have identified. All this has catapulted her to the point of being a reference on television, but especially in medical dramas.

For this reason, there are those who celebrate that in this installment that came to an end, the chief of surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, apparently found a new love that renews her and that makes him a more faithful and worthy accompaniment of his age and his professional goals with which he will finally know happiness in this adult stage with which he is also leaving important lessons to his audience that appreciates each action that he has been taking little by little. little bit.

Why is the relationship between Meredith and Nick useful in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

At the discretion of Ellen Pompeoin this season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, the public has been able to appreciate many advances in his role and all of them have been aimed at practically closing his participation, the one that has been rumored so much on social networks, however, the fans have been very critical, since most do not She believes in this character who once betrayed her.

There are even those who have come to the opinion that it is no longer necessary to have to unite her with a man for her to really be happy, on the contrary, after Derek’s death, it is best to show her free, enjoying the benefits or recognition that her profession has left her within such a prestigious medical institution in which she has achieved important changes.

However, it was the same Pompeo who came out to say that this union of Meredith and Nick can be very useful for people who feel that by already fulfilling so many goals in life, must be left alone and never believe in love again. On the contrary, it is a sign that you can still be happy in the company of someone who supports each project or each decision. And for her this does not mean that it is mandatory that she should get married at this point, because full happiness will not depend on that.

“I think the idea of ​​moving on or not moving on after the death of your spouse… is a great story to explore and is helpful for people. We have lost so many people during the Covid pandemic, many people unfortunately know what it is like to lose a spouse and that is a story worth telling. I’m so lucky to have him and we’re having fun and we’ll see where the stories take us. Our goal is always to try to help people with our stories,” Pompeo said in a recent interview and was reviewed by the Press Zone portal.