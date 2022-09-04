Ellen Pompeo boasts a great body in a swimsuit at 52

Photo credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Age is just a number. There is no doubt that it also brings with it many irreversible changes such as menopause itself, but the truth is that it is not an excuse to stop exercising or taking care of ourselves. One of the best examples of this is Jennifer Aniston, who at 53 years old is more than spectacular than ever, or the always impressive Jennifer Lopez, also 53 years old. Although we don’t have to go that far either: just look at how toned Nuria Roca is in a bikini at 50 years old.

The key to getting “well” at 50? Combining a good diet -something essential- with physical exercise and an active life. And at 52 years old Ellen Pompeoprotagonist of Grey’s Anatomy, is another good example of this in one of the last photos we have seen of her. After three pregnancies, the actress who gives life to Meredith Gray maintains her silhouette perfectly.

She is currently spending a few days on vacation with her husband, Chris Ivery, in Sardinia and we have been able to see how she enjoyed the Mediterranean Sea in a simple -and successful- white swimsuit:

The actress has revealed on numerous occasions her tricks to take care of herself at 50, among which are using coconut oil as a moisturizer or getting high-frequency facials instead of botox. We have been watching Ellen Pompeo on our televisions for more than 17 years and although there is no doubt that time passes through all of them, the truth is that It’s pretty much the same as when we met Meredith Grey..

Three keys to taking care of yourself at 50

Take care of food

Food is important at any age, but the older we get, the more important it is to take care of what we eat. Since it can help us avoid diseases or possible health problems in the future. Also keep in mind that metabolism slows downso a good diet can be key to not suffering considerable weight gains.

Maintain an active lifestyle

It’s not about running 10 kilometers every day and going to the gym five times a week -although if you want to do that, that’s fine too-, but it’s about staying active. take daily walks It can be a good option for those who want to maintain their fitness without high-intensity activities.

listen to your body

With menopause our body undergoes many changes at the hormonal level, so it is best that we listen at all times to what our body asks of us and what not. This way we will be able to feel comfortable both physically and mentally, something very important.