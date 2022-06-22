Ellen Pompeo confessed what we suspected of a scandalous scene in Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the best-known and longest-running medical dramas on television. Each of the stories behind the successful series hides many hidden details, such as one of the most scandalous sex scenes that was presented and that had Ellen Pompeo talking about it.

Since 2005, this series of Shonda Rhimes It has become a massive success. Currently Grey’s Anatomy It has 18 seasons broadcast on the air, its stories based on real life cases have served as inspiration for the production, which is why this drama still has a lot to transmit, especially in the life of the main character, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

Grey’s Anatomy: The most scandalous sex scene of the series according to Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo She has become one of the highest paid actresses in the industry, and it has all been for portraying Dr. Meredith in all her dramatic turns. Certainly, this stage of her life will one day be shared with her own children at some point. However, there is one specific scene involving a missing character that makes Pompeo cringe and completely change his mind.

As we will remember, before landing the role of Meredith Grey, Pompeo had had some success in Hollywood. After a few guest appearances on television in the late 1990s, she turned her attention to film, landing small roles in movies like Catch Me If You Can Y old-school.

But definitely the role she’ll be associated with is the fictional surgeon who has become one of the most compelling characters on television. She has been very grateful to the television network of ABCsince he has admitted on occasion that he has probably been in the role “too much”, noting that he has forgotten entire scenes from past episodes.

The craziest Grey’s Anatomy scene according to actress Ellen Pompeo

Despite all the scenes you’ve been working on, there’s one you might not forget so easily. It is even because of these types of scenes that she forbids her daughter to watch the series. Stella Ivery 12 years old. Though many of the teen’s friends tune in to the occasionally raunchy drama (especially in prime time), Pompeo has declared it inappropriate for his daughter. While Ellen Pompeo admits that she doesn’t remember every scene in detail and that some of the explicit content may have been implied rather than shown, she is certain of one very important detail. Possibly very few remember this scene, due to the time it has already been broadcast.

“There is a scene, in which a character, not me, had sex with a ghost.”

It was exactly when Izzie (Katherine Heigl) lost the love of her life, Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and sadly she couldn’t say goodbye. The infamous “ghost sex” scene drove what could have been a melodramatic and powerful moment of pain into absurdity for many viewers, including Ellen Pompeo. In any case, Grey’s Anatomy is still considered one of the most realistic series on television and since it is a medical drama, many of the stories end up having a tinge of reality, although on other occasions it may be that some kind of fantasy is sought to capture to the fans.