Ellen Pompeo criticizes Grey’s Anatomy for “moralizing”!

Ellen Pompeo, star of Grey’s Anatomy, believes that the series downplays social issues by addressing them for a few episodes.

In addition to being one of the medical series longest on television —having recently passed 400 episodes—, Grey’s Anatomy has been acclaimed for the way its seasons tackle social issues.

Well, throughout several seasons, the series has commented on topics such as gun control in the United States, human trafficking, sexual violence, medical negligence, racismamong others.

The series is currently preparing to premiere its 19th season in the fall. Nevertheless Ellen Pompeowho has played the character of Meredith Gray since 2005, he talked on his podcast about the changes the series has to make regarding how tackle social problems.

One patient, one problem, zero impacts

being a Show episodic, —that is to say, that it deals with the cases of its patients between one and five chapters—, Grey’s Anatomy has been given the freedom expose social conflicts through some patients. However, both the problem and the history of these incidental characters do not tend to live much beyond the episode in which they appear.

Ellen Pompeo considers that this format has made highly impersonal the interaction between the characters Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and patients, in addition to reducing the impact of their problems by forgetting about them in consecutive chapters.

“If I had to ask for one thing, it would honestly be to stop ‘sermonizing’ into a single chapter. It’s like, we talked about an issue like racism and crimes against the Asian community in one episode, and it was emotional, but there it stayed. I would like the problems to be dealt with more extensively throughout the season and not to be forgotten.” Ellen Pompeo, Tell Me Podcast

Pompeo further added that he believes “develop problems over time” it would be much better than just “beat the audience in the head for an hour and never talk about the problems that were discussed in the episode” as the show currently does.

What’s next for Ellen Pompeo?

Ellen Pompeo has starred Grey’s Anatomy for 18 seasons, and although it will continue to be present in the next chapters, recently Variety reported that his character would only appear in 8 episodes out of 24.

Nonetheless, Pompeo’s work will remain still strong behind the camera, because the actress has been executive producer of the series for more than a decade.

In the same way, the actress will participate in a series spinoff of the orphan to Huluwhose title has not yet been revealed, where she will play a woman who, together with her partner, adopts an 8-year-old girl, only to discover that her daughter is not who she says she is.

On the other hand, for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy the return is expectede Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, and Kelly McCreary.

