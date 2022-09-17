Ellen Pompeo defends Katherine Heigl

The star of the ABC medical drama spoke on her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast. This was the relationship between the actress of Izzie Stevens and Shonda Rhimes.

17 years have passed since ABC aired the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, the medical drama of Shonda Rhimes has managed to stay current: it has already been 18 seasons and the title of the series always appears among the trends, as does that of its protagonist Ellen Pompeo. This time the actress was in the news again after she defended her colleague, Katherine Heiglwho had a conflict with the creative team of the television network.

Just as Pompeo became a star by bringing to life Meredith Grayat the beginning Heigl also attracted attention in the role of izzy stevens, another of the doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital. But the conflicts that took place when the cameras were turned off directly influenced her continuity in fiction: in 2008, the actress referred to the working conditions of the series, appearing so exhausted that she was even, at a certain point, removed from the large industry projects.

The complex relationship between the production and Katherine Heigl affected the plot: in season 5, Izzie played a very relevant dramatic part when she battled cancer and even underwent treatment for a brain tumor. But after the character returned to the hospital, he was eventually fired for giving a patient the wrong dose, abandoning like this Grey’s Anatomy from the sixth installment.

She assured that the working hours were extended for more than 17 hours and that it was not healthy for the actors. After the decision made by the team of Shonda Rhimes in relation to Katherine Heigl, the protagonist of the medical drama she spoke about it on her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo. “I remember her saying something on a talk show about the crazy hours we worked. she was 100% right”, he said referring to his talk with the presenter David Letterman.

Pompeo maintained on his own show: “If she had said that today, she would be a complete hero.. But she was ahead of her time. She made a statement about our crazy schedules, and of course, we all went to beat up a woman and call her ungrateful. The truth is that she was 100% honest and what she said was absolutely correct. Although they called her crazy for saying it, she was telling the truth”.