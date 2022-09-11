Ellen Pompeo from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ talks about scenes she wouldn’t do now

Photo credit: Ron Tom – ABC

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Ellen Pompeo has revealed what kinds of scenes she’s no longer willing to do.

She’s played the iconic Dr. Meredith Gray for over 17 years, racking up hundreds of episodes in the process, but the level of angst Pompeo would allow her character to go through has lessened of late.

“I’ve realized that I don’t want to feel miserable anymore,” she told the Tell Me podcast.

Photo credit: Jessica Brooks – ABC

“Like when you have scenes where, for example, Derek gets shot. [Shepherd, interpretado por Patrick Dempsey]It’s something I remember very vividly.”

“Sandra and I – applause for Sandra Oh, one of the best – we had to scream and cry and go crazy 30 fucking times. I couldn’t do that now, you know? I don’t want to do it,” he reiterated.

The sequence in question unfolded during the two-hour season six finale, which aired 12 years ago, when a gunman who blamed Derek for his wife’s death stalked the hallways of the hospital.

Pompeo’s Meredith and Oh’s Cristina Yang witnessed Derek being shot but, in the scuffle, the former attempted to sacrifice herself before experiencing a miscarriage.

Photo credit: Ron Tom – ABC

Meanwhile, there is little hope that Oh will return to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, from which she said goodbye as Cristina eight years ago.

“In my mind it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand it and love it, I’ve turned a page,” the star told the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast.

