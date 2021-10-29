News

‘Ellen Pompeo has it covered’

The personal “war” continues unabated Isaiah Washington has been taking on, for years now, against the cast and production of Grey’s Anatomy, the TV series which gave him popularity.

The former interpreter of Preston Burke, reached by the microphones of the US radio broadcaster Kbla, once again lashed out at the protagonists of Grey’s Anatomy. In particular, the actor accused Patrick Dempsey of racism, going so far as to argue that Ellen Pompeo he would have covered up the incident by receiving a compensation of about 5 million dollars.

Grey’s Anatomy, Isaiah Washington reveals a background: ‘Ellen Pompeo was disturbed by the success of her colleagues’

Isaiah Washington he told Tavis Smiley on the radio program Kbla Talk 1580. The actor, connecting to the controversy that arose after the publication of Lynette Rice’s book “How to save a life: The inside story of Grey’s Anatomy”, returned to talk about toxic climate which in his opinion was breathed on the set of the medical drama.

The former Preston Burke interpreter claims that Ellen Pompeo have problems with black actors. Specifically, he reported on the dispute between the actress and Denzel Washington, adding that the colleague would have badly digested the popularity achieved by the couple formed by Cristina Yang and Preston Burke.

“Ellen Pompeo was disturbed by the success of her colleagues – Isaiah Washington said – She couldn’t believe that everyone was more interested in me, Sandra and everyone else rather than her. So no wonder he said what he said about Denzel Washington. He really thinks he’s okay with blacks, but he’s not. “

Declarations received so far with a certain distrust from the American public as Ellen Pompeo is romantically linked to black music producer Chris Ivery.

Preston Burke ex-interpreter lashes out at Patrick Dempsey: ‘He hasn’t been kind from day one’

Isaiah Washington he didn’t just mention Ellen Pompeo.

The actor is back to talk about the abrupt quarrel that saw him star along with Patrick Dempsey. Even the latter, according to the interpreter’s words, would have been guilty of an alleged episode of racism.

A story that Ellen Pompeo he would have covered, during the period of the Me Too movement, pocketing a compensation that would have touched 5 million dollars.

“Patrick Dempsey was not kind from day one – reported Isaiah Washington – But he liked me and one day, while we were chatting, he said to me ‘Isaiah, you know he white men are the masters of the universe? ‘ And I said, ‘Do you really believe it?’ And he, ‘Absolutely yes’. Ellen Pompeo took $ 5 million under the table not to tell the world how toxic and bad Patrick Dempsey was. “

At the moment the press offices of Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have not replied to allegations of the former colleague.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED







