Ellen Pompeo is elegance in navy blue blazer and black skinny pants – New Woman

The whole world recognizes her for giving life to the surgeon Meredith Gray in the hit TV series Grey’s Anatomybut also being the talented leading lady of the legendary medical drama, Ellen Pompeo She owns an elegant style when it comes to dressing.

Of the latter, the actress showed off the night of this Thursday, May 5, by attending the celebration for the show’s arrival at its 400th episode in a classic, sophisticated and timeless styling with which he became a true fashion inspiration.

Ellen Pompeo celebrates new milestone Grey’s Anatomy in a smart casual look

The interpreter, who has headed the fiction created by Shonda Rhimes since its premiere in 2005, garnered attention on his arrival on the red carpet of the party at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood, looking radiant and confident in a neutral-colored outfit that suited her perfectly.

The look of Pompeo to celebrate the new milestone of Grey’s Anatomy Was composed of a classic navy blue blazer with a long silhouette and single button. As well as a couple of figure-hugging black pantswith a high waist and modern split hem.

Beneath the elegant jacket with prominent shoulder pads that was worn unbuttoned, the 52-year-old star wore a pristine white ribbed blouse with wide scoop neckline. He also finished off the set smart casual with some traditional stilettos in blue suede to add centimeters to your height.

As for accessories, the mother of three proved that less is more by elevating her ensemble with an bag crocodile effect patent leather Y discreet pieces of fine jewelry, such as some gold bracelets and some matching rings.

Finally, the producer also completed her styling with an beauty look very freshwearing her loose blonde hair with soft waves and minimalist makeup that enhanced her preserved natural beauty.

In this way, with this bet on simple but no less chic fashion, Ellen Pompeo not only did she ooze panache and showed her great style at the important celebration, she also proved that he is in the best moment of his life.

It should be noted that the party, which was also attended by other stars of Grey’s Anatomy What Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens Jr.., It was given when there are weeks left before the end of the broadcast of the 18th season of the series in the United States.

Until now, the emblematic ABC production continues to monopolize the taste of the public and is renewed for a nineteenth installment in which Pompeo will put himself, again, in the skin of the great love of Derek Shepherd.