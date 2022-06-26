Ellen Pompeo is not a doctor, but she listened to one who advised her to go vegan

ads

You may know Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, the star of the long-running medical drama. Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, she plays a renowned surgeon. But when it comes to her own health, she consults experts outside of the show. One of those experts inspired Pompeo to not only become a vegan, but also to take her husband and her three children on the trip with her.

The doctor who inspired Ellen Pompeo to try a vegan diet

Ellen Pompeo in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

In a routine breast cancer screening, Ellen Pompeo made a different decision for her health: to become a vegan. “I went to my annual appointment a couple of weeks ago and [Dr. Kristi Funk] told me about his book,” Pompeo told PEOPLE at Dr. Funk’s book launch party. Breasts: The Owner’s Manual in 2018. “Since then, my entire family has become completely vegan.”

Dr. Funk is a highly respected surgeon, women’s health advocate, and author. He treated both Sheryl Crow and Angelina Jolie. She made it her life’s work to help women prevent, treat and beat breast cancer. Dr. Funk also founded the Pink Lotus Breast Center in Beverly Hills.

“[Dr. Funk] told me she made all three of her kids completely vegan and I came home from my date with her where she basically gave me [the information] …and I said, ‘That’s it, we’re all vegan,'” Pompeo shared.

How difficult is it to switch to a vegan diet?

For Pompeo, switching to a vegan diet was not difficult at all. the Grey’s Anatomy star says the transition hasn’t been difficult and it’s been fun finding new vegan recipes. For many people, trying to find foods that are free of meat, dairy, and other animal products is so difficult that they can’t or won’t stick to it. For Pompeo, this is clearly not the case.

“I don’t think it’s complicated at all, it’s actually easier because the meat has to be cooked before it goes bad,” Pompeo explained. “Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything is already in the pantry. You just have to eat vegetables, but vegetables stay good for a week, and I think we all feel better.”

What’s next for the Grey’s Anatomy star?

Fans know Pompeo as the star of Grey’s Anatomy, which holds the current title for longest-running medical drama on television. The show recently celebrated her episode 400. But despite her continued popularity, Pompeo has long been candid about her desire to put him behind her.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pompeo hinted at the end of the show. But she is okay with this happening without her. She “she has inspired many generations of healthcare workers. So I think for young people, it’s a really good piece of content. And we’re going to try to keep it working for young people, not necessarily with me, but beyond me,” she said.

During the interview, Pompeo called the show “exhausting,” noting that keeping it fresh was a challenge. He has not only starred Grey’s Anatomy since the first season in 2005, but has added the roles of producer and director to her plate.

In 2020, Pompeo deemed the show’s production model “unhealthy.” “The way we shoot television…everyone is so exhausted and overworked,” he told Variety. “No one should work 16 hours a day, 10 months a year, no one.”

