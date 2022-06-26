Ellen Pompeo, Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn and more nominated for a Hollywood star of fame

The Hollywood walk of fame announced that it will add more stars by 2023. They include Ellen Pompeo, Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn and more.

By Cecilia Navarrete

The Hollywood Walk of Fame adds more stars to its repertoire for this 2023. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the list of celebrities who will be part of the walk of fame with a star.

In the movies category: Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, ‘Hairspray’ director John Waters, Ludacris and Paul Walker. Also Juanita Moore.

In the television category, one star will be awarded to: “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Cobra Kai star Ralph Maccio, Garrett Moris and Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pomeo.

According to Variety, the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says that “the panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood history with the presentation of their star on the catwalk. most famous in the world.

Stars from the world of music will also receive a space on the path of fame. Among them is: The Jonas Brothers, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson. In theater and live performances is Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

Star award ceremony dates

The dates of the ceremonies have not yet been announced, but a press release from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce indicates that “those chosen have two years to schedule the ceremony for the placement of the star on the walk of fame.”