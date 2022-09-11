Ellen Pompeo leaves Grey’s Anatomy for a horror series

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCPHtxA5AXqW%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABABcZC1IRIgv5qeo6OZAb3KghGavHBGvhrlzVx0SP5UThitEJymot8GekXmceVpIeel7A5uVBXBapPvWwDXclPTk5aCyMmEhxYkmrs4KElrLbcUhgjgegB3zWytLSCMGZCpGvZCRYp5tMjdcgMKL9PCDZBkZC8KNvmiPQldfNrrXLJMJfmZBgdMZD

The truth is Without Ellen Pompeo, it is not known what will happen to Grey’s Anatomy. The actress has reaped her fortune thanks to the ABC story, of which she is also a producer. According to Forbes, she is one of the ten highest paid actresses in the United States in recent years, sharing the podium with figures such as Sofía Vergara, Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot and many other well-known stars.

And, it should also be noted that Grey’s Anatomy is the mother of all series. The production created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo premiered on March 27, 2005 and great figures passed through it and its cast was varied year after year, with some additions and departures, but the role of Meredith Gray is the axis that maintains the magic of the history of surgeons.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCNLF_z4gpfS%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABABcZC1IRIgv5qeo6OZAb3KghGavHBGvhrlzVx0SP5UThitEJymot8GekXmceVpIeel7A5uVBXBapPvWwDXclPTk5aCyMmEhxYkmrs4KElrLbcUhgjgegB3zWytLSCMGZCpGvZCRYp5tMjdcgMKL9PCDZBkZC8KNvmiPQldfNrrXLJMJfmZBgdMZD

Now, it was known that Ellen Pompeo, the famous interpreter of Meredith, would join a new Hulu project that will be based on the movie The Orphan. As published by the specialized site Deadline, the star will continue to be part of the new season of Grey’s Anatomy but only appearing in eight chapters out of 22. But to the delight of the fans, she will continue to be the narrator for the rest of the episodes, so as not to completely lose the magic of the series.

Regarding your new project, it will be a production based on the horror film and inspired by the real life story of Natalia Grace, a woman born in the Ukraine and adopted in the United States by parents who believed she was a girl, when she was an adult with mental health problems who pretended to be a girl.

Is that Ellen Pompeo to star in Orphan, the Hulu miniseries inspired by the true story of Natalia Grace, a very famous case in Ukraine. It will be her first leading role outside of Meredith Gray in almost two decades.