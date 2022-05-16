Ellen Pompeo looks elegant in a black pajama suit with pink print – New Woman

In addition to being one of the most famous television actresses and a talented producer at the head of her own company, Ellen Pompeo is also a chameleon of the style.

When walking on the red carpet, the star of Grey’s Anatomy bet everything on elegant, glamorous and timeless combinations in which she exudes grace.

While, in his day to day away from the cameras, Pompeo opts for much more relaxed stylistic constructions although not necessarily less stylish.

This is how she proved it last Sunday, May 8, when she went out romantically with her husband, Chris Iveryoozing style in a comfortable chic casual outfit for Los Angeles.

Ellen Pompeo wears a comfortable and elegant outfit on a romantic date

According Daily Mailthe interpreter and her husband went out to celebrate alone the Mother’s day with lunch at a restaurant located in the neighborhood StudioCity.

As they left the site after enjoying a meal together, the 52-year-old artist was caught splurging on elegance in a black pajama suit with a pink print.

Pompeo’s ensemble for the date consisted of a long-sleeved shirt with notch lapels and front pockets; as well as baggy capri pants

The interpreter of Meredith Gray completed her casual yet elegant ensemble with a pair of gold slingback sandals with sensible heel with whom he took safe steps.

When it came to accessories, the mother of three stuck to the less-is-more trend by wearing only a black leather bag to carry your belongings.

Finally, the famous finished off the outfits with a beauty look effortlesswearing her natural loose hair and her makeup-free face to let her natural beauty shine.

In this way, with this style proposal, Ellen Pompeo Not only did he look sensational, he also showed that It is possible to go well dressed without complicating yourself or giving up comfort.