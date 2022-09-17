Ellen Pompeo moves away from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for this new series

Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi – Getty Images

The protagonist of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo says it could be over now. And she is preparing to star in a miniseries produced by Hulu and that will have as its central plot a story based on real events.

The project, which does not yet have an official title, follows the story of a couple from the American Midwest, who adopt what they believe to be an 8-year-old girl with a strange syndrome that produces a “kind of dwarfism.” However, as circumstances develop and the girl begins to live and grow up with the other 3 (biological) children of the couple, they begin to realize that she may not be who they have been told she is. . As they begin to question their story, they will begin to face the plight, and discover just how far they are willing to go to defend themselves, taking the battle to court and dealing with the problems it will leave behind in their own marriage.

Hulu has ruled that the series will be composed of 8 episodes whose scripts will be carried out by Katie Robbins (‘The Affair’, ‘The Last Tycoon’), who will also hold a position as executive producer alongside Pompeo, who produces through his company ‘calamity jane‘.

Erin Levy (‘Mad Men’) will be the showrunner and also executive producer; Y Laura Holstein (also belonging to ‘Calamity Jane’) will be in the executive production of the project by Mike Epps, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner and Andrew Stearn.

In spite of everything, “Grey’s Anatomy” is renewed with Ellen Pompeo for a 19th season, but a smaller participation of the actress is expected within the successful ABC series. It has been confirmed that she will appear in at least 8 episodes of the medical drama in this new installment in which she will continue to be the narrator in all episodes, in addition to acting as an executive producer.

Ellen Pompeo is mainly known for her leading role in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, due to her long career since 2005, when she first got into the skin of Dr. Meredith Grey, whom she has also played in some of the spin -offs from the series, such as ‘Station 19’.

The new Hulu miniseries will be one of Pompeo’s few forays outside of the medical universe since its debut. Some of his other television credits include: ‘Friends’, ‘Law & Order’ or ‘Strangers with Candy’. In addition, we have also seen it in movies like ‘Daredevil’, ‘Catch me if you can’ or ‘Forget about me! (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind)’.