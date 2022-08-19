Ellen Pompeo prepares to leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the mythical series on the small screen and that, in part, is thanks to Ellen Pompeothe actress who gives life to the iconic Meredith Gray. The audiovisual production of Shonda Rhimes, which already has 18 seasons, has announced a new installment that, apparently, will mark a before and after.

No one conceives of the series without her, but everything seems to indicate that fans of the ABC television phenomenon will have to get used to the idea that they will see her much less in the next season. As confirmed by the North American publication ew, the iconic actress will no longer be a mainstay of the series in the new episodes. Although according to dead line She will continue to be the executive producer of the project and will narrate the episodes as before, apparently the actress will only appear in eight of them, thus reducing her screen time.

The reason is none other than his signing for what has become his first television project since the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, a Hulu miniseries inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian woman with dwarfism, and her adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett, who accused her of being a “mentally disturbed” woman posing as a girl and They abandoned being subsequently denounced. A fiction created and written by Katie Robbins in which Pompeo will give life to the main character. Its premiere is also expected to take place in Spain at the hand of Disney +.

The fact that the actress has decided to reduce her appearance in Grey’s Anatomy to face new projects has caused a stir among his followers, since these, during the 17 years of broadcasting of the series, have practically only been able to see it there. However, this data proves the interest of Ellen Pompeo to try other genres and increase their interpretive possibilities.

Gray, phased out

There are many who have confessed that they already saw the news coming, since in the last two seasons their appearance on screen has been progressively decreasing. While in the seventeenth she was in a coma for a long time as a result of the pandemic, in the eighteenth her character took refuge in Minnesota.

However, according to the aforementioned medium, in their attempt to prevent their absences from taking their toll on the data related to the audiences, the producers have wanted to incorporate several new faces, such as Harry Shum Jr, Alexis Flyod, Niko Terho, Midori Francis and Adelaide Kane. These will give life to characters never seen until now of which, for the moment, no details have been revealed, not even their names.





Apparently, ABC has no interest in Elle Pompeo leaving the series, but rumors suggest that the new season could be the last for the famous actress, who would be interested in putting an end to this stage to make room for new projects that have been arriving in recent times. The premiere of the new season of Grey’s Anatomy It is scheduled for this October 6 in the United States.