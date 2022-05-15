Ellen Pompeo recounted in a podcast the emotional ordeal she experienced when she started on Grey’s Anatomy – Revista Para Ti

In a program hosted by herself, the protagonist of the popular medical drama addressed how hard the beginning was for her, in the face of the criticism she received from the public, the media and her own colleagues.

Ellen Pompeo continues to lead Grey’s Anatomy, a series that he has starred in for 18 seasons. During all these years she has received all kinds of comments: about her character, about herself and also about her physical appearance.

She herself recognized that one of the issues that she was most afraid of was, precisely, the comments of the public and experts in analyzing this type of production.

As revealed, from the beginning he had to deal with very strong comments, such as those made in reference to his physical appearance. She said it on a podcast where revealed everything that he had to live in his beginnings. In it, she said that there were those who never agreed with her role, since they considered it very frivolous, but what caused her more pain is that some told her that she was very thin and that it made her look bad.

She hosted the podcast herself, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeoin which he mentioned that at 33 years old, when he started working on the series, his followers, friends and even colleagues came to comment that her appearance was inappropriate that she was not worthy to represent a medical specialist and even that she did not have the qualities to be an outstanding actress, since they did not consider her talented.

Undoubtedly, all this It caused him great discomfort, uncertainty and even various problems for which he decided to do therapy and not to externalize all the internal conflicts that these types of comments or accusations generated. That is why much of the first chapters she lived isolated on the set, since she didn’t know if what she was doing was positive for her.

Like little, her picture worsened when the public compared her with the rest of her co-workers or when they commented that another member of the cast turned out to be a better actress and not her, who was on whom much of the dramatic weight fell. Thanks to his strength and the therapeutic help he received, he managed to get ahead and overcome all your fears and insecurities.