Ellen Pompeo revealed years ago how she wanted ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to end and now it only depends on her that it can be fulfilled

The actress will only participate in eight episodes of season 19 and has already said goodbye to Meredith Grey, although she promises that she will return to visit.

It looked like Ellen Pompeo was going to be linked to Grey’s Anatomy until the end of ABC’s long-running medical fiction, but finally, although the actress remains executive producer of the fiction, she has been encouraged to step away from her role as Meredith Gray to get involved in a new professional project. The first since he joined the fiction that has brought him fame in 2005. Since then, Pompeo had only played the surgeon at Gray Sloan Seattle Memorial Grace, a role he had also played in some episodes of the series derived from station 19.

Currently in full broadcast of its 19th season, Grey’s Anatomythat in Spain we enjoy the hand of Disney +, He has been temporarily fired from the audience until next February 2023. It will be then that Pompeo temporarily says goodbye, since his participation in the current installment has been reduced to eight episodes, as announced last August.

The actress has already shared a tender farewell message on her Instagram account, but she has also promised that she will return “for a visit”.

“I am eternally grateful and moved by all the love and support that everyone has shown me, for Meredith Gray and the series throughout these 19 seasons. Nothing would have been possible without the best fans in the world,” thanked the actress in the middle of of month.

You know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back for a visit

Curiously, It now depends on her that her wishes for the outcome of the series are fulfilled. And more especially after the promise to return at some point in the fiction in the future.

Specifically in 2019 the actress visited the program The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he was directly asked how he would like the series to end. Then Pompeo did not want to get wet when it comes to the plot, but he did ensure what should not be missing in his dream ending.

I can’t say what I believe because, if we finally do what I would like, that would be revealing it. […] I would love to have various characters from the past back to the original cast. But it probably won’t. That would be the most exciting, but some of them have died in the series.

Of course, after the visit of Patrick Dempsey in season 18, everything seems possible, but without a doubt Ellen Pompeo will be the star presence of any finale. However, at the moment it has not been confirmed that the series will continue beyond the current installment, nor the opposite.