Ellen Pompeo reveals why she won’t do more intimate scenes in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

fans of Grey’s Anatomy They are shocked at the recent statements made by Ellen Pompeo about her character who has been very controversial in the 18th season that is broadcast in the United States through the ABC network.

She reiterated that despite being very comfortable with the evolution of his character there are aspects that he has wanted to reconsider to really give this medical drama a twist and for that reason, he does not want to continue having relationships as fleeting and crazy as the ones he has shown since chapter 1 of this story created by Shonda Rhimes.

With this, not only did he astonish more than one, but he was also demanding in terms of the most real modification and adapted to his age. his character as loved as Meredith Grey. And it is that in her opinion, many situations have already happened that she overlooked, but that kept her very uncomfortable, because each one of them takes her away from her reality. That is to say, that she does not want to leave a legacy of love affairs, but rather that the maturity of this woman who has gone through the worst moments in love.

Ellen Pompeo will no longer do intimate scenes in Grey’s Anatomy

The shocking revelations of Ellen Pompeo and this new stage that she seeks to assume in Grey’s Anatomy He made them during the new edition of his Podcast “Tell me” in which he also reiterated that he wants to take advantage of the reunion he is holding with Nick Marshsince he has been one of the most emblematic men in this plot after Derek Shepherd and therefore he does not want to waste this union with scenes that only focus on sexuality, but rather wants to explore more mature arguments and according to his age.

Also, she seeks to improve the image of this female character that she has been so fickle, especially on the subject of love, because she thinks about the future and that her daughters do not question or point her out for this type of work. “I want to take advantage of the fact that I now work with this very close friend whom I love. He is such a decent guy and I really value his friendship and I value him as a person and he is a great actor. But there are a lot of scenes that I don’t want to do anymore so as not to damage the beautiful story that is in this season, ”said the actress on her show and that’s how the Vader portal reviewed it.

Scoot Speedman is the one in charge of carrying out the character of Nick with whom Meredith was reunited in order to create alliances in Chicago, a place where she is working on projects that she had always dreamed of such as Parkinson’s research and that she did not imagine would take her to the past through an old love that has her very excited.

“I am very lucky to be able to work with Scott, because I really like him and that makes a difference. I think I would never do that with a stranger or at least it wouldn’t come off as well on camera and that’s what we’re looking for. Seeing each other and feeling comfortable with what we do,” Pompeo added.