Ellen Pompeo says she hasn’t seen most of the episodes

Few series have achieved the success of Grey’s Anatomy. It is that, beyond the plot, the cast or its twists, the truth is that it has marked a before and after in medical fiction thanks to its validity during 18 seasons. But apparently not everyone closely follows the plot that began in 2005. One of those people is none other than its protagonist. Ellen Pompeowho admitted that he hasn’t seen a good part of the episodes.

The medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes came to ABC in 2005 and, although since then, a few faces of the cast have changed and the characters have taken very different directions, the truth is that it has always managed to maintain the current interest of viewers and critics that has filled it with nominations. It is that the original story that takes place in the Gray Sloan Memorial hospital and that follows the Dr Meredith Gray.

While it broadcasts its 18th season, which meant the return of historical actors to the cast, it has already been confirmed that there will be a new installment soon. Between so many episodes, it’s very easy for fans to start forgetting some of the scenes. But what few know is that the main actress is far from having seen the 392 chapters in which his character appeared on screen.

It was on his podcast Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo where he spoke with Martha Stewart and explained the reason why this has not aroused enough interest in him. “I haven’t really seen most of them, I’ve only seen a few”, The 52-year-old actress began by saying that she has spent a huge part of her life dealing with Meredith’s emotions. “The few times I directed, I went back and watched some old episodes.”, he added.

In this way, he finally communicated to his fans that it is more of a strategy. “My intention is always to maintain the spirit of the early days. That’s really the hard work, is trying to keep that kind of DNA that we’ve started with. It’s hard, but it gives us a goal to at least strive for”, He concluded by making it clear that his interest in the ABC series remains intact.