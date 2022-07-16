Ellen Pompeo teaches fashion classes for women 50 and older

Ellen Pompeo is one of the most famous actresses who won everyone’s heart with her role as Meredith Grey, in the famous series Grey’s Anatomy.

But, to his The famous 52-year-old is also a fashion icon, who enchants with each of her looks, showing that she feels more beautiful than ever.

Since dresses, skirts, even pants, are some of her favorite clotheswith which he gives classes in elegance and sets trends.

Looks with which Ellen Pompeo teaches fashion classes for women of 50

Silk tailored suit

During the recent fashion show Dolce and Gabbana in Italy, Ellen Pompeo pike elegant and modern in a pastel pink silk suit.

East costume had colorful details in some parts and she accessorized this outfit with some stilettos fuchsia, and her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail.

black jumpsuit

Ellen taught elegance classes with a spectacular and modern black jumpsuit, perfect to define the waist and enhance the curves.

the famous led This long-sleeved, high-neck, wide-boot jumpsuit with a modern and sophisticated long high-tail hairstyle.

Gold midi skirt and white shirt

The actress showed her great style and class with a Greek goddess gold midi skirt, with fringes and paired it with a loose white shirt and gold top.

This outfit was complemented with golden stilettos, a small bag in the same tone and her hair was loose with waves.

long silk dress

In a comfortable and elegant look, Ellen exuded style with a Long brown silk dress with long sleeves and tied at the waist.

She wore this garment with yellow and black heels, and her hair was worn loose with relaxed waves.