Ellen Pompeo, the actress of Grey’s Anatomy, shows the fun side of being vegan

The protagonist of the long-running television series has declared herself a vegan for some time. The actress wanted to tell her experience after assuming this lifestyle, which seems to be in fashion among American film and television stars.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 05, 2022 2:54 p.m.

Ellen Pompeo interprets the Dr Meredith Gray in the series Grey’s Anatomy, one of the oldest in the history of television in that country. Throughout the seasons, the actress has maintained herself very well, preserving her body and face that made her famous at the beginning of this century.

Ellen Pompeo supports herself very well thanks to her vegan lifestyle.

The secret of youth and healthy life Ellen Pompeois that she declared herself vegan and, contrary to what people who make fun of this fashion think, she says that vegan food does not have to be boring, so she invites some of her favorite dishes to eat with her.

“It’s super fun and not complicated at all – she says about being vegan – It’s easier because the meat has to be cooked before it spoils” comments the actress for the magazine Ideavegana.com. Grains, lentils, rice and beans are part of her diet. She usually accompanies them with some vegetables, which stay good for a week.

as a vegan, Ellen Pompeo She is not satisfied just by not consuming products derived from animals, but has also become an activist for the rights of animals, their ecosystem and their habitat: her support for foundations that work for this cause is highly recognized.

Her role in the series can sometimes seem like the opposite of what she is in real life.

Ellen DeGenerous Wildlife It is a sanctuary in defense of the conservation of wildlife, and Ellen Pompeo has been one of the main donors of money for this noble cause. Meanwhile, the actress can enjoy her good physique and youthful looks in her new stage of life.