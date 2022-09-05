Ellen Pompeo will appear very little in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy

Goodbye to Dr. Flock? Ellen Pompeo will be out very little in the 19th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo is already preparing for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, but this time, her role will be reduced to an eight-episode appearance. According to Deadline, the actress has decided to reduce her work time to start a new project on the Hulu streaming platform.

It should be clarified that although Pompeo will reduce her screen time, she will continue to work as an executive producer and narrator of the series. As for the project that will start with Hulu, Pompeo will star in and executive produce a series based on true events that will show the odyssey of foster parents who accused their daughter of being an adult and scamming them. At the moment it is unknown who will be part of the cast, as well as the name of the project and its release date.

The recordings of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy will begin next week and actors such as Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis will be added. The premiere date is scheduled for October 6, through the ABC television network and although Dr. Meredith Gray will appear in a few chapters, her role will continue to leave a mark on the hearts of her followers.

