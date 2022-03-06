Ellen Pompeo’s ‘ego’ made her reveal a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ secret

Ellen Pompeo has been a staple of mega-hit Grey’s Anatomy for nearly two decades. But even she feels the heat when slipping Grey’s Anatomy secrets to the show’s mass audience. A mistake for which Pompeo was (slightly) punished? Admitting that it wasn’t really her in the hospital bed when her character, Meredith Grey, slipped into a coma in season 17. Read on for more surprising production secrets from one of television’s biggest shows.

Ellen Pompeo revealed the truth behind her coma scenes

Ellen Pompeo at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on October 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC images

As he told Jimmy Kimmel, Pompeo had a bit of a weird experience preparing for Meredith’s dark turn. Meredith was in bad shape after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19), which ultimately brought the main character to the brink of death.

For Pompeo, Meredith’s traumatic turn marked a new first in her acting career. Instead of playing the unconscious character of her in a coma, the producers outfitted Pompeo with a latex doll for her to act as her stand-in.

“I actually got into a lot of trouble,” he said. “I tweeted about the doll.” Pompeo continued, noting that the powers that be told him, “you’re ruining the illusion of the audience.”

Why did the star, who is also an executive producer on the series, tell her secret to Grey’s Anatomy fans? Pompeo notes that “the doll just looked worse and worse” as time went on. And he didn’t want people to think it was actually her. “I’m an actor, my ego!” she laughed.

Another secret behind the scenes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Pompeo spilled others Grey’s Anatomy behind-the-scenes secrets in the past. On his podcast, Tell me about Ellen PompeoThe star admitted that he fell out with legendary actor Denzel Washington, who directed an episode of the show’s 12th season.

After breaking with the script, Washington took on Pompeo. Her response from him? “Listen, you son of a bitch, this is my show. This is my set.” Pompeo told former co-star Patrick Dempsey that he felt Washington thought of Grey’s Anatomy as “a good exercise to get in and run something fast.”

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set gets intense

There have also been plenty of other secrets on set, including a story about Dempsey getting into a physical fight with co-star Isaiah Washington. According to a People article detailing Lynette Rice’s book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, Washington even pushed Dempsey into a wall in front of other cast members. Although Washington’s use of a homophobic slur on set was leaked, leading to her firing, the physical altercation between Washington and Dempsey did not come to light for years.

One of the other infamous production secrets? The materials used to film surgery scenes sometimes upset the actors. According to Sarah Drew, they used cow organs, among other things, to provide visual realism, which was gross enough to make some of the crew choke.

