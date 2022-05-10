Ellen Pompeo’s foray into the world of medicine in real life

For more than 18 season, Ellen Pompeo has been in charge of one of the longest-running series on television, we refer to “Grey’s Anatomy”, the ABC medical drama. The actress is the protagonist of the story, Meredith Gery, and it seems that having put herself in the shoes of the doctor led her to venture into medicine in real life.

The interpreter has been playing the doctor for more than 17 years Meredith Gray in the famous medical drama, and there he has experienced different facets of Hollywoodsince she not only works as an actress but also as an executive producer and on many occasions as director of some episodes of fiction.

This has probably led Pompeo to venture into a new and unknown market for her and her team: the pharmacist, which has a great impact on access to health for the millions of people who do not have health insurance in their country.

How has Ellen Pompeo ventured into medicine?

Ellen Pompeo partnered with the company Betr Remedieswhich sells over-the-counter medications to the public and works with the nonprofit organization SIRUM, whose mission is to donate unused prescription drugs to underserved communities through charitable pharmacies.

According to the actress, she had no idea how much medicine was going into landfills until she started working with the company, which also has the goal of reducing medical waste.

For that reason, he saw it as a very interesting opportunity to be part of a startup that was addressing some of the real problems that are experienced in the health sector, not only in the United States but in the world.

Her role as Meredith Gray on Grey’s Anatomy has definitely had a real impact on her personal life.