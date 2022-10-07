Ellie Fanning unveils Kojima’s next game and hints at more at The Game Awards

Little by little, one of the great geniuses of the industry of video games is discovering the cake of what his next game will be. Indeed, we speak of nothing more and nothing less than Hideo Kojimathe Japanese director creator of the saga metalgear which is slowly presenting its next big title after Death Stranding.

And after Norman Reedus, this time it will be an actress who will star in Kojima’s next game: Elle Fanning. For those who do not know her, this American actress is the sister of Dakota Fanning, and her fame as an actress reached a peak almost 10 years ago with Maleficent or her most famous work, Super 8. But it seems that will not be the only protagonist of the game, but it seems that there will be up to three new actresses. Another silhouette with the words “Where am I?” has been posted on her Twitter.

From the Tokyo Game Show to the Game Awards?

It was during this year’s PAX that Kojima dropped this image, revealing in turn that there will be another event to definitely present his next work. The theories have suggested that this new image could be the actress Margaret Qualley, who has already worked with Kojima playing Mama in Death Stranding. Earlier in the year, it was revealed that Kojima’s next work was titled “Overdose,” and that it could be the cloud-based game that Kojima and Microsoft were in that this actress was allegedly involved in.

Anything Kojima is working on is likely to be revealed in The Game Awards that will be held in December, mostly because of how the Japanese director presented Death Stranding several years ago and his enormous friendship with Geoff Keighley. Will this game be a new Xbox-exclusive IP, the sequel to Death Stranding, or even the timid but theorized Abandoned?