Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Over the past few months, Ezra has come under intense scrutiny thanks to a series of worrying incidents related to his increasingly erratic behavior, including two arrests and multiple allegations of harassment.

Despite all of this, Warner Bros. executives have remained silent during the controversy, leading to much speculation surrounding their possible decision to cut Miller from the superhero franchise. So, with the role of Barry Allen/The Flash currently in limbo, people have already started talking about possible replacement stars, and the current favorite is none other than the star of Umbrella Academy .

“I just want to take this moment to say that Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, should there ever be a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason.”What He suggested Lissete Lanuza Sáenz from Fangirlish in a viral tweet, echoed by another person who argued that Page’s casting “It would be an incredibly inspiring image for the trans community.”

“He’s a great actor and has a knack for playing quick, witty characters”said the second commenter, before defending Page against several fans of the current Flash saying it would be “too short and looks nothing like the comic book character”.

“We can have a little Flash.” another fan responded.

Miller is still on the run from authorities, who are trying to serve them with protective orders on behalf of the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, as well as an unidentified Massachusetts woman and her 12-year-old son. They were also previously arrested by Hawaiian police twice, once for disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from an alleged altercation at a karaoke bar and the second time for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman’s head.